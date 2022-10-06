See All Plastic Surgeons in Orlando, FL
Dr. David Plank, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.2 (11)
Map Pin Small Orlando, FL
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. David Plank, MD

Dr. David Plank, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Oviedo Medical Center.

Dr. Plank works at Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Excision of Skin Cancer and Excision of Benign Skin Lesion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery
    7652 Ashley Park Ct Ste 305, Orlando, FL 32835 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 502-3953
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mid Florida Dermatology and Plastic Surgery - Winter Park West
    1400 S Orlando Ave Ste 101, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 501-6780
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Oviedo Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Cancer
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Big Ears
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Repair Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Lymphangioma Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Oct 06, 2022
    After having my mommy makeover I feel and look better than I did in my 20s!!! All of my friends come to see him for everything.
    Daryna delpadre — Oct 06, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Plank, MD
    About Dr. David Plank, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1689838559
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Residency
    • University Of South Florida College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    • University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
