Overview

Dr. David Pletzer, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Fishers, IN. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Indiana University Health North Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.