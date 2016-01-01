Overview of Dr. David Plitt, MD

Dr. David Plitt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Keyser, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Berkeley Medical Center, Grant Memorial Hospital, Jefferson Medical Center and Winchester Medical Center.



Dr. Plitt works at Outpatient Physicians Clinic of Potomac Valley Hospital - Urology in Keyser, WV with other offices in Martinsburg, WV and Winchester, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.