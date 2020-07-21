Dr. David Plotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Plotkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Plotkin, MD
Dr. David Plotkin, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Olney, MD. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Baltimore University and is affiliated with TidalHealth Nanticoke.
Dr. Plotkin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Plotkin's Office Locations
-
1
Plotkin David MD Office18111 Prince Philip Dr Ste 304, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-7633
-
2
Clearway Pain Solutions3416 Olandwood Ct Ste 204, Olney, MD 20832 Directions (301) 570-7633
- 3 6029 Flat Rock Rd Apt 143, Columbus, GA 31907 Directions (706) 576-3380
Hospital Affiliations
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Plotkin?
Since the virus hit do United States Dr. Plotkin‘s has been a godsend to me because he Constantly keep in touch with me due to the fact I have a lot of medical issues I would recommend him to anyone he has been a great doctor for me
About Dr. David Plotkin, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, French
- 1831265685
Education & Certifications
- Hughston Sports Med Clin
- Ind U MC
- Indiana University Med Center
- Baltimore University
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotkin works at
Dr. Plotkin speaks French.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.