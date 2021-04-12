See All Ophthalmologists in Escondido, CA
Dr. David Plotner, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Plotner, MD

Dr. David Plotner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.

Dr. Plotner works at Eye Specialist Of Escondido in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plotner's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eye Specialist Of Escondido
    Eye Specialist Of Escondido
201 W VALLEY PKWY, Escondido, CA 92025

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
  • Palomar Medical Center Poway
  • Palomar Medical Center Escondido

Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye
Foreign Body Removal from Eye
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)

Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye Chevron Icon
Foreign Body Removal from Eye Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Corneal Erosion Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Orbital Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 9 ratings
Patient Ratings (9)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. David Plotner, MD

  • Ophthalmology
  • 51 years of experience
  • English
  • 1952406613
Education & Certifications

  • University of California, San Diego
  • Mercy Hosp Med Ctr
  • Tulane U, School of Medicine
  • Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Plotner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Plotner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Plotner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Plotner works at Eye Specialist Of Escondido in Escondido, CA. View the full address on Dr. Plotner’s profile.

Dr. Plotner has seen patients for Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

9 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotner.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

