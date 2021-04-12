Overview of Dr. David Plotner, MD

Dr. David Plotner, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Tulane U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido, Palomar Medical Center Poway and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Plotner works at Eye Specialist Of Escondido in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Removal of Foreign Body from External Eye, Foreign Body Removal from Eye and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

