Dr. David Podwall, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Podwall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
Neurological Associates of Long Island1991 Marcus Ave Ste 110, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 466-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient of Dr Podwal several years. He is knowledgeable attentive, friendly. He never rushes my visits as took the time to introduce me to his nurse Heater who is also wonderful!
About Dr. David Podwall, MD
- Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1124072418
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- Columbia Presby Med Center Neurological Institute|Columbia-Presby Med Ctr-Neur Inst
- Mount Sinai Hospital|Mt Sinai Med Center
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Podwall has seen patients for Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Podwall on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Podwall. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Podwall.
