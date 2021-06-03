Overview

Dr. David Podwall, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Podwall works at Neurological Associates of Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Cognitive Function Testing and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.