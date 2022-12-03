Dr. David Poetker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poetker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Poetker, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Poetker, MD
Dr. David Poetker, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA and is affiliated with Froedtert Hospital.
Dr. Poetker's Office Locations
Otolaryngology- Center For Advanced Care - Froedtert Hospital8900 W DOYNE AVE, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Directions (414) 253-6070
Hospital Affiliations
- Froedtert Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Poetker is a very knowledgeable and caring doctor. He is very patient and took his time explaining the CT and options to my mother who is hard of hearing. Very pleased with the care he gave her and she was very pleased also.
About Dr. David Poetker, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 22 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
- Otolaryngology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Poetker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Poetker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Poetker using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Poetker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Poetker has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Nosebleed, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poetker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Poetker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poetker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poetker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poetker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.