Dr. David Pohl, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pohl, MD
Dr. David Pohl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Ascension Seton Bastrop, Ascension Seton Smithville and St. David's Medical Center.
Dr. Pohl's Office Locations
Hill Country Pulmonary & Critical Care, PLLC711 W 38th St Ste C1, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 380-6699
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Bastrop
- Ascension Seton Smithville
- St. David's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient for Dr. Pohl’s for many years. He has assisted me in maintaining my activity level, has answered all my questions, and I have always received a call back if I had to leave a message. Over the years I have referred several individuals to his quality care knowing they would receive the best of care.
About Dr. David Pohl, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pohl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pohl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pohl. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pohl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pohl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pohl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.