Overview of Dr. David Pollifrone, MD

Dr. David Pollifrone, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Adams Memorial Hospital, Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Community Memorial Hospital, Dupont Hospital, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, Parkview Huntington Hospital, Parkview Noble Hospital, Parkview Wabash Hospital and Parkview Whitley Hospital.



Dr. Pollifrone works at Northeast Indiana Urology PC in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Auburn, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.