Overview

Dr. David Pomerantz, MD is a Dermatologist in Pawtucket, RI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE.



Dr. Pomerantz works at MOTASEM A AL YACOUB MD in Pawtucket, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Warts and Intertrigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.