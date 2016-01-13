Dr. David Pompa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pompa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pompa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Pompa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Pompa works at
Locations
Northern California Pet Imaging Center5 Medical Plaza Dr Ste 140, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (916) 878-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a great doctor! I was very comfortable and felt like he knew what he is doing. I will definitely keep him as my doctor.
About Dr. David Pompa, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of California At Berkeley
