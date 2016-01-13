Overview

Dr. David Pompa, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Roseville, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of California At Berkeley and is affiliated with Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Pompa works at Sutter Roseville Medical Center in Roseville, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Liver Damage from Alcohol along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.