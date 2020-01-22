Overview of Dr. David Pontell, DPM

Dr. David Pontell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.



Dr. Pontell works at Dominion Foot and Ankle Cnsltnts in Fairfax, VA with other offices in Falls Church, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.