Dr. David Pontell, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pontell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pontell, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pontell, DPM
Dr. David Pontell, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.
Dr. Pontell works at
Dr. Pontell's Office Locations
-
1
Woodburn Podiatry Center3025 Hamaker Ct Ste 340, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (703) 849-8400
-
2
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (703) 776-4001
-
3
Capital Family Practice3998 Fair Ridge Dr Ste 280, Fairfax, VA 22033 Directions (703) 849-8400
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pontell?
Dr. Pontell is awesome! Setting the appointment, diagnoses, and operation all went perfect. He is very respectful of time and I was never waiting during my appointment. The follow up phone call and email communication was greatly appreciated!
About Dr. David Pontell, DPM
- Podiatry
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1457352239
Education & Certifications
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pontell has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pontell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pontell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pontell works at
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Pontell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pontell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pontell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pontell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.