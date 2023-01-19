Overview of Dr. David Poon, MD

Dr. David Poon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Poon works at LONG ISLAND VITRO RETINAL CONSULTANTS in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Rockville Centre, NY, Flushing, NY and Elmhurst, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of Choroid, Macular Hole and Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.