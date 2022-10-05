Overview of Dr. David Pope, MD

Dr. David Pope, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Earl K Long Med Center



Dr. Pope works at The Bone & Joint Clinic Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.