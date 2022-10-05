Dr. David Pope, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pope is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pope, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Pope, MD
Dr. David Pope, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They completed their residency with Earl K Long Med Center
Dr. Pope works at
Dr. Pope's Office Locations
Bone & Joint Clinic of Baton Rouge Inc. A Professional Medical Corp.7301 Hennessy Blvd Ste 200, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (866) 624-7637Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday10:00am - 5:00pmSunday10:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pope?
I started seeing Dr Pope 7 years ago. He was recommended from a friend who was pleased with him. I had a miniscus tear which he repaired. I have been his patient ever since. He just did a full knee replacement. We exhausted all other treatments before I made the decision to have surgery. He was great to work with. He answered all my questions. Dr Pope never hurried me and was always professional and cheerful. I felt very comfortable with him. The staff was great and always returned my calls quickly. If you are looking for a great Dr , I would definitely make an appointment with him.
About Dr. David Pope, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1184612582
Education & Certifications
- Earl K Long Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pope has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pope accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pope has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pope has seen patients for Ganglion Cyst, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pope on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pope. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pope.
