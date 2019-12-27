Dr. David Popper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Popper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Popper, MD
Overview
Dr. David Popper, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with St. Mary Medical Center.
Locations
Bucks County Gastroenterology Associates PC301 Oxford Valley Rd Ste 701, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (215) 321-7221
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr popper is very professional and caring . He is very brilliant and thorough.
About Dr. David Popper, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Popper has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Popper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Popper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Popper has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Popper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Popper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Popper.
