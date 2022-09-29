See All Psychiatrists in New York, NY
Dr. David Port, MD

Psychiatry
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small New York, NY
59 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Port, MD

Dr. David Port, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Port works at Martin Hurwitz MD PC in New York, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Port's Office Locations

    Martin Hurwitz MD PC
    124 E 84th St Apt 3A, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 535-5035

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation

Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Sep 29, 2022
    I first went to Dr. Port because I was suffering from a severe depression. I didn't want to take medication, but he said it was necessary. The very first medication he prescribed worked and my depression left after a month. I continued with him and find him to be an extremely perceptive, wise and prudent psychiatrist, who is excellent in providing talk therapy. After seeing him once or twice a week for a few years, when he thought I was ready, he told me to come back in a month, then 3 months, and then 6 months to check my blood pressure, etc. since I needed to continue the medication. I am so very grateful to him.
    Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. David Port, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881798262
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Port has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Port has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Port. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Port.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Port, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Port appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

