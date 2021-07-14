Dr. David Portnoy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Portnoy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Portnoy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Portnoy, MD
Dr. David Portnoy, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Germantown, TN.
Dr. Portnoy works at
Dr. Portnoy's Office Locations
David Portnoy7945 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Directions (901) 683-0055
Hospital Affiliations
- Magnolia Regional Health Center
- Methodist University Hospital
- North Mississippi Health Services
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Sadly, I have had to recommend Dr. Portnoy to friends diagnosed with Cancer & I didn’t have to think twice about it.. He is caring and thorough, personal yet professional. He makes me feel like I’m the only person on his schedule. He is fantastic and deserves 10 stars.
About Dr. David Portnoy, MD
- Oncology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Portnoy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Portnoy accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Portnoy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Portnoy works at
Dr. Portnoy has seen patients for Anemia, Neutropenia and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Portnoy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Portnoy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Portnoy.
