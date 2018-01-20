Dr. David Pou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pou, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pou, MD
Dr. David Pou, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
Dr. Pou works at
Dr. Pou's Office Locations
Ear Nose & Throat Center2121 Line Ave, Shreveport, LA 71104 Directions (318) 202-2315Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Christus Highland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I see Dr Pou yearly and deal with the allergy department bimonthly. He is a fantastic Doctor & great problem solver with awesome bedside manner. They have my allergies under control for the first time in 40 years. *BONUS* I haven't been sick since I started my allergy shots. I highly reccomend Dr Pou for all your ENT needs.
About Dr. David Pou, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English, American Sign Language
- 1992701395
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center|Tulane University Hospital and Clinics
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Dr. Pou has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pou works at
Dr. Pou has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Vertigo, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pou speaks American Sign Language.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Pou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pou.
