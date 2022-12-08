Dr. David Poulad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Poulad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Poulad, MD
Dr. David Poulad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Dr. Poulad works at
Dr. Poulad's Office Locations
Igea Brain & Spine1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (866) 916-4933Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Saddle Brook Office224 Midland Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Directions (908) 476-5131
Montclair1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (908) 476-5703
New York1045 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10028 Directions (908) 476-5697
Florham Park - Hanover83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (908) 476-5706Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hazlet883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Directions (908) 476-5699Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Behavioral Health Network222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 295-5440
IGEA Brain & Spine100 Commerce Pl Ste 100, Clark, NJ 07066 Directions (908) 476-5130
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
Ratings & Reviews
Upon meeting Dr. Poulad for the first time, I liked him immediately. He explained to me and illustrated exactly what was going on with my back. I had been to numerous doctors in the past. Although I had an MRI, nobody ever asked me to get a CT scan and an X-ray as well except Dr. Poulad. I was very impressed by that. I definitely need surgery and I feel fully confident in Dr. Poulad’s ability to do a great job and, therefore, help me to walk again like I use to.
About Dr. David Poulad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1184695090
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University School of Medicine
