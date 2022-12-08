Overview of Dr. David Poulad, MD

Dr. David Poulad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Poulad works at IGEA Brain & Spine, PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York, NY, Florham Park, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.