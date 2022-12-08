See All Neurosurgeons in Union, NJ
Dr. David Poulad, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Poulad, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (37)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Poulad, MD

Dr. David Poulad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Union, NJ. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset, Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.

Dr. Poulad works at IGEA Brain & Spine, PA in Union, NJ with other offices in Saddle Brook, NJ, Montclair, NJ, New York, NY, Florham Park, NJ, Hazlet, NJ and Clark, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Poulad's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Igea Brain & Spine
    1057 Commerce Ave, Union, NJ 07083 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 916-4933
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Saddle Brook Office
    224 Midland Ave, Saddle Brook, NJ 07663 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5131
  3. 3
    Montclair
    1 Bay Ave # 33, Montclair, NJ 07042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5703
  4. 4
    New York
    1045 Park Ave Fl 1, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5697
  5. 5
    Florham Park - Hanover
    83 Hanover Rd Ste 280, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5706
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  6. 6
    Hazlet
    883 Poole Ave Ste 3, Hazlet, NJ 07730 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5699
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  7. 7
    Behavioral Health Network
    222 Columbia Tpke Bldg 1, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 295-5440
  8. 8
    IGEA Brain & Spine
    100 Commerce Pl Ste 100, Clark, NJ 07066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (908) 476-5130

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
  • Morristown Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Herniated Disc

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Poulad?

    Dec 08, 2022
    Upon meeting Dr. Poulad for the first time, I liked him immediately. He explained to me and illustrated exactly what was going on with my back. I had been to numerous doctors in the past. Although I had an MRI, nobody ever asked me to get a CT scan and an X-ray as well except Dr. Poulad. I was very impressed by that. I definitely need surgery and I feel fully confident in Dr. Poulad’s ability to do a great job and, therefore, help me to walk again like I use to.
    Shelley L. — Dec 08, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Poulad, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Poulad, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Poulad to family and friends

    Dr. Poulad's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Poulad

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Poulad, MD.

    About Dr. David Poulad, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1184695090
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Medicine Of Yeshiva|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Poulad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Poulad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Poulad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Poulad accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Poulad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Poulad has seen patients for Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Poulad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Poulad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Poulad.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Poulad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Poulad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Poulad, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.