Dr. David Poulsen, MD
Dr. David Poulsen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.
Dr. Poulsen's Office Locations
Insight Vision Center1360 E Herndon Ave Ste 401, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 449-5050
University Gastroenterology & Hepatology Associate7015 N Chestnut Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 326-1010
InSight Vision Center509 S I St Ste C, Madera, CA 93637 Directions (559) 674-2020
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Poulsen did excellent work restoring my vision via LASIK. He takes as much time as needed to make sure his patients understand both the potential and the limitations of LASIK, answering all questions so they can make informed decisions. He also makes sure his patients understand the procedure aftercare instructions, and he provides everything patients need for top-notch aftercare. He is also friendly, personable and easy to trust with vision health decisions. I am thankful for his work and his commitment to patient care and education.
- Ophthalmology
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1346685633
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
