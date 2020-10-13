Dr. David Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Powell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.
Associates in Cardiovascular Disease LLC211 MOUNTAIN AVE, Springfield, NJ 07081 Directions (908) 522-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Morristown Medical Center
- Overlook Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
highly recommended and excellent nursing staff
- Harvard Medical School
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
