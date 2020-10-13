Overview

Dr. David Powell, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Springfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Morristown Medical Center and Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Powell works at Associates in Cardiovascular Disease LLC in Springfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Heart Murmur along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.