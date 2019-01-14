Dr. David Powell, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Powell, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Powell, DO
Dr. David Powell, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Care of West Central Ohio2740 W MARKET ST, Lima, OH 45805 Directions (419) 221-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Grand Lake Health System
- Lima Memorial Health System
- Mercer County Community Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- Van Wert County Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powell?
Dr Powell if caring, understanding, efficient, and extremely knowledgeable. He saved my life.
About Dr. David Powell, DO
- Hematology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538153689
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell works at
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.