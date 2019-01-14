Overview of Dr. David Powell, DO

Dr. David Powell, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Lima, OH. They specialize in Hematology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Grand Lake Health System, Lima Memorial Health System, Mercer County Community Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Rita’s Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and Van Wert County Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Cancer Care Of West Central Ohio in Lima, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Breast Cancer and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.