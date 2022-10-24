Dr. David Powell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Powell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Powell, MD
Dr. David Powell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Powell's Office Locations
Northwest974 Bethel Rd Ste A, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 273-2230
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional who makes you feel comfortable
About Dr. David Powell, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- U South Fla
- Ohio State University
- Mount Carmel West
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
- Otolaryngology, Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery and Plastic Surgery & Facial Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Powell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powell has seen patients for Broken Nose, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
72 patients have reviewed Dr. Powell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powell.
