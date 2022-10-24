Overview of Dr. David Powell, MD

Dr. David Powell, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Columbus, OH. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Powell works at Ohio ENT & Allergy Physicians in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Broken Nose, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.