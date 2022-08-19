Dr. David Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Powers, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Powers, MD
Dr. David Powers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers' Office Locations
-
1
Kidney & Hypertension Associates217 Cherokee Rose Lane, Covington, LA 70433 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Powers?
I have been a patient of Dr. Powers for years....he is one of my all time favorite people/doctors. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and is open to exploring new treatments in the field of Nephrology. I believe that medicine is not only about treating the condition/disease; it's also about the connection and trust you have with your doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Powers and his staff if you want someone who is well informed and experienced, and shares his expertise in a caring, insightful manner.
About Dr. David Powers, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1548265812
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
- University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Powers accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Powers using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Powers works at
Dr. Powers has seen patients for Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.