Dr. David Powers, MD

Nephrology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Powers, MD

Dr. David Powers, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Powers works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Powers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Kidney & Hypertension Associates
    217 Cherokee Rose Lane, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Acquired Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Acute Gout Chevron Icon
Acute Interstitial Nephritis Chevron Icon
Ambulatory Blood Pressure Monitoring Chevron Icon
Aminoaciduria Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Autosomal Recessive Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Failure Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Renal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Chevron Icon
Cryoglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Dialysis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dialysis
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Difficult-to-Control Hypertension Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gestational Hypertension Chevron Icon
Guillain-Barre Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hemodialysis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hungry Bone Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Hypertrophy Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Treatment Chevron Icon
Level II Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Small Kidney Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 19, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Powers for years....he is one of my all time favorite people/doctors. He is knowledgeable, compassionate and is open to exploring new treatments in the field of Nephrology. I believe that medicine is not only about treating the condition/disease; it's also about the connection and trust you have with your doctor. I highly recommend Dr. Powers and his staff if you want someone who is well informed and experienced, and shares his expertise in a caring, insightful manner.
    Paula — Aug 19, 2022
    About Dr. David Powers, MD

    Specialties
    • Nephrology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1548265812
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Residency
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Internship
    • Univ Of California Irvine Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Powers, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Powers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Powers has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Powers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Powers works at Kidney & Hypertension Associates in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Powers’s profile.

    Dr. Powers has seen patients for Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis, Proteinuria and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Powers on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Powers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Powers.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Powers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Powers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

