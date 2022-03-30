Dr. David Prager, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prager is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Prager, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. David Prager, MD
Dr. David Prager, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.
Dr. Prager works at
Dr. Prager's Office Locations
-
1
David A. Prager MD PC2851 Baglyos Cir Ste 201, Bethlehem, PA 18020 Directions (610) 867-7134
-
2
St. Luke's Anderson Campus1872 St Lukes Blvd, Easton, PA 18045 Directions (610) 867-7134
- 3 497 Bushkill Plaza Ln Ste C, Wind Gap, PA 18091 Directions (610) 365-2144
Hospital Affiliations
- Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital
- Saint Luke's Warren Hospital
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Prager?
Dr. Prager deeply cares about his patients and it shows!!! I had a tonsillectomy and he was so wonderful throughout the whole process. Check in with me during my recovery. Gave me his personal number if I had an concerns, who does that?! An amazing doctor like him, that’s who!!! I wouldn’t recommend going to anyone else. He is top notch! Very knowledgeable, kind, listens to you, takes his time with you, just such a wonderful wonderful doctor! Thank you Dr. Prager, we need more doctors like you in this world!
About Dr. David Prager, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1508817636
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Prager has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prager accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prager has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prager works at
Dr. Prager has seen patients for Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Cough, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prager on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Prager speaks Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Prager. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prager.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prager, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prager appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.