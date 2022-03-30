Overview of Dr. David Prager, MD

Dr. David Prager, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Prager works at AdventHealth Medical Group in Bethlehem, PA with other offices in Easton, PA and Wind Gap, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Postnasal Drip, Earwax Buildup and Cough along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.