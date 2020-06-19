Dr. David Pratt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pratt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Pratt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pratt, MD
Dr. David Pratt, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Kirkland, WA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics.
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
Pratt Plastic Surgery10413 NE 37th Cir Ste B Bldg 3, Kirkland, WA 98033 Directions (425) 285-2112
Pratt Plastic Surgery4005 Colby Ave, Everett, WA 98201 Directions (425) 285-2112
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pratt did totally perfect work on my liposuction and tummy tuck and skin tightening in 2014.
About Dr. David Pratt, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Oregon Health And Science University
- University Kans Med Center
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
