Dr. David Pratt, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pratt, MD
Dr. David Pratt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California.
Dr. Pratt works at
Dr. Pratt's Office Locations
Aesthetic Surgery Centre2202 S Cedar St Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 627-2900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr. Pratt because my eyes were tearing for months. He was kind and explained the surgical procedure to me. I'm not 4 months post-op and haven't had any issues since. He's an A+ in my books.
About Dr. David Pratt, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1730164963
Education & Certifications
- University UT
- Baylor College Of Med
- Portsmouth Navy Hosp|Portsmouth Navy Hospital
- Keck School Of Medicine Of The Univ Of Southern California
- Ophthalmology
