Dr. David Price, MD
Overview of Dr. David Price, MD
Dr. David Price, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin , St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.
Dr. Price works at
Dr. Price's Office Locations
Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group1111 W Frank Ave Ste 303, Lufkin, TX 75904 Directions (936) 632-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
- St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin
- St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine
- Woodland Heights Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr. Price from my PCP, and am very happy about it. I was diagnosed with prostate cancer and I have to say he was wonderful, as were his nurses and nurse practitioners. Through all of it they showed compassion and care. While in the hospital not only did Dr. Price visit me, but also the two practitioners as well. What a wonderful team. The front office staff at first were a little hard to deal with as they were kind of rude, but they have changed over staff up front and they are fabulous. Time will tell if my cancer stays away, but so far my PSA number is non existent a year past surgery.
About Dr. David Price, MD
- Urology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1629074034
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Price has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Price accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Price has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Price has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Price on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Price. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Price.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Price, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Price appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.