Overview of Dr. David Price, MD

Dr. David Price, MD is an Urology Specialist in Lufkin, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center, St. Luke's Health - Memorial Hospital - Livingston, TX, St. Luke's Health-Memorial Lufkin , St. Luke's Health-Memorial San Augustine and Woodland Heights Medical Center.



Dr. Price works at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Group in Lufkin, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.