Overview of Dr. David Price, MD

Dr. David Price, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They specialize in General Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University of Alabama, School of Medicine Birmingham and is affiliated with Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Price works at Pardee Cancer Center in Hendersonville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Mesenteric Lymphadenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.