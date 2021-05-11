Overview of Dr. David Prieskorn, DO

Dr. David Prieskorn, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Farmington Hills.



Dr. Prieskorn works at Othropedic Surgery Specialists, Novi, MI in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.