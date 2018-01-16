Dr. David Priest, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Priest is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Priest, MD
Overview of Dr. David Priest, MD
Dr. David Priest, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Wake Forest U Sch Med and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Dr. Priest's Office Locations
Novant Health Forsyth Internal Medicine1381 WESTGATE CENTER DR, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 619-8166
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Priest is probablymy most favorite doctor that I have. He explains diagnosis and plan of action very clearly. On MyChart, he responds promptly with answers about current issues or medicines. I've been with him since 2013 for an infection following back surgery. I would recommend him to anyone as their infectious disease dr. The nurses and office staff at the Kernersville office are great too!
About Dr. David Priest, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest U Bapt Med Ctr
- Wake Forest U Sch Med
- Infectious Disease
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
