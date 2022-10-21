See All Neurologists in Cordova, TN
Dr. David Pritchard, MD

Neurology
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. David Pritchard, MD

Dr. David Pritchard, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cordova, TN. They specialize in Neurology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Pritchard works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pritchard's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neurology Clinic PC
    8000 Centerview Pkwy Ste 500, Cordova, TN 38018 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 747-1111
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cervical Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neuromuscular Diseases Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Principal Life
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Oct 21, 2022
    Dr. Pritchard is the one doctor my husband actually trusts. My husband can be very stubborn about not going to the doctor nor following doctors recommendations. However, Dr. Pritchard has excellent bedside manner and communicates with my husband in a way that he understands. To my surprise, my husband has been diligent to follow doctors orders and is showing improvement in his symptoms. I am so thankful we were referred to Dr. Pritchard after not have any success with the other 2 doctors we were sent to. I highly recommend Dr. Pritchard. He truly cares and takes time to listen and communicate.
    — Oct 21, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Pritchard, MD
    About Dr. David Pritchard, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871713537
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Pritchard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pritchard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pritchard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pritchard works at Neurology Clinic in Cordova, TN. View the full address on Dr. Pritchard’s profile.

    Dr. Pritchard has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pritchard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Pritchard. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pritchard.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pritchard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pritchard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

