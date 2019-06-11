Overview of Dr. David Propp, MD

Dr. David Propp, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Propp works at EMORY HEALTH CARE in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.