Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD

Allergy & Immunology
1.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Provencher Jr works at PROVENCHER, DAVID E, MD in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Provencher, David E, MD
    106 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 (813) 752-8595

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Allergy Skin Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Allergy Treatment Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Angioedema Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Jun 02, 2022
    I was shocked to see negative reviews. My experience with Dr P and his staff has all been great. After having bad care from my son’s previous allergy doctor, Dr Provencher has turned it all around and gotten my son on track with his allergies. When I was first learning of my sons extensive list of allergies, including life threatening peanut allergy, his nurse sat with me one on one to go over diet as well as skin care regimen to treat my son’s severe eczema. My son has come a very long way and had passed some of his allergies, but you do have to strictly follow Dr Provencher’s instructions to have improvement. He sets very clear expectations. I was very impressed that he ask us to bring in all medications including over the counter at every visit for him to review. He is a great allergy doctor and his staff is also helpful. If I had to list an opportunity for improvement, I would say the building itself could use some updates, but that is not as important as my son getting good care.
    Conor’s mom, Kim — Jun 02, 2022
    About Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Allergy & Immunology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1326098120
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provencher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Provencher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Provencher Jr works at PROVENCHER, DAVID E, MD in Plant City, FL. View the full address on Dr. Provencher Jr’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Provencher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provencher Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provencher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provencher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

