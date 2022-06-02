Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Provencher Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD
Overview
Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Provencher Jr works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Provencher, David E, MD106 Southern Oaks Dr, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 752-8595
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Provencher Jr?
I was shocked to see negative reviews. My experience with Dr P and his staff has all been great. After having bad care from my son’s previous allergy doctor, Dr Provencher has turned it all around and gotten my son on track with his allergies. When I was first learning of my sons extensive list of allergies, including life threatening peanut allergy, his nurse sat with me one on one to go over diet as well as skin care regimen to treat my son’s severe eczema. My son has come a very long way and had passed some of his allergies, but you do have to strictly follow Dr Provencher’s instructions to have improvement. He sets very clear expectations. I was very impressed that he ask us to bring in all medications including over the counter at every visit for him to review. He is a great allergy doctor and his staff is also helpful. If I had to list an opportunity for improvement, I would say the building itself could use some updates, but that is not as important as my son getting good care.
About Dr. David Provencher Jr, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1326098120
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Provencher Jr accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Provencher Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Provencher Jr works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Provencher Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Provencher Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Provencher Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Provencher Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.