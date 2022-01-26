Dr. Pryputniewicz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Pryputniewicz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Pryputniewicz, MD
Dr. David Pryputniewicz, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Pryputniewicz works at
Dr. Pryputniewicz's Office Locations
Blue Ridge Neuroscience Center PC2 Sheridan Sq Ste 200, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 246-8061
East Tennessee Brain & Spine Center444 Clinchfield St Ste 103, Kingsport, TN 37660 Directions (423) 578-1518
Hospital Affiliations
- Holston Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. P. never rushes always takes his time explaining everything. Has an excellent bedside manner. All his staff are wonderful. He is my third opinion, and we are going with him. He is simply the best!
About Dr. David Pryputniewicz, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1871790691
Education & Certifications
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pryputniewicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pryputniewicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pryputniewicz works at
Dr. Pryputniewicz has seen patients for Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pryputniewicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Pryputniewicz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pryputniewicz.
