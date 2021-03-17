See All Gastroenterologists in Huntington, NY
Dr. David Purow, MD

Gastroenterology
4.4 (14)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Purow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Purow works at Dhch LLC in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dhch LLC
    195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 549-8181

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Huntington Hospital
  • North Shore University Hospital

Diarrhea
Constipation
Nausea
Diarrhea
Constipation
Nausea

Treatment frequency



Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • Locals (any local)
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Neighborhood Health Plan
    • Optima Health
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 17, 2021
    Very attentive to his patients. Always available!
    Nick Palmieri — Mar 17, 2021
    About Dr. David Purow, MD

    • Gastroenterology
    • English
    Medical Education
    • Duke University School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
