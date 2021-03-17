Dr. David Purow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Purow, MD
Overview
Dr. David Purow, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Duke University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Purow works at
Locations
-
1
Dhch LLC195 E Main St, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (631) 549-8181
Hospital Affiliations
- Huntington Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- Locals (any local)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Optima Health
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purow?
Very attentive to his patients. Always available!
About Dr. David Purow, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1376561233
Education & Certifications
- Duke University School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purow accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purow works at
Dr. Purow has seen patients for Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Purow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Purow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.