Dr. David Purtle, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purtle is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Purtle, MD
Overview
Dr. David Purtle, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Austin, TX.
Dr. Purtle works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
WellMed at Lakeway1921 Lohmans Crossing Rd Ste 150, Austin, TX 78734 Directions (737) 717-8430
-
2
Wellmed Medical Group1700 Ranch Road 620 N Ste 108, Lakeway, TX 78734 Directions (737) 717-8430
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Ascension Seton Southwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Purtle?
He is one of the most caring doctors I've ever had. He actually listens and talks to you about the diagnosis and or symptoms. He doesn't rush you out the door.
About Dr. David Purtle, MD
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1003183484
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Purtle has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Purtle accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Purtle has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Purtle works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Purtle. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Purtle.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Purtle, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Purtle appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.