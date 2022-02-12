Dr. Quinn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. David Quinn, MD
Overview
Dr. David Quinn, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They completed their fellowship with The Ohio State University Hospitals
Dr. Quinn works at
Locations
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 600, Atlanta, GA 30318 Directions (404) 881-1094
Clayton790 N Main St Ste 302, Clayton, GA 30525 Directions (404) 881-1094
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Quinn is a wonderful and caring doctor! My initial visit with him was completely thorough! It lasted way over ANY doctor usually spends time with. His questions and "truly listening" made me know that I was in good hands..He obviously is devoted to providing exemplary care to his patients. I am so very grateful for him.
About Dr. David Quinn, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1538187240
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quinn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quinn has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Quinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quinn.
