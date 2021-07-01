Overview of Dr. David Raab, DO

Dr. David Raab, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Collegeville, PA. They completed their residency with Graduate Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania



Dr. Raab works at Premier Orthopaedics in Collegeville, PA with other offices in Exton, PA and Malvern, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.