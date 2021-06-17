Overview of Dr. David Rabaja, DO

Dr. David Rabaja, DO is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.



Dr. Rabaja works at Orlando Ear Nose & Throat in Orlando, FL with other offices in Oviedo, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Vertigo and Outer Ear Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.