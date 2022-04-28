Dr. David Rabin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rabin, MD
Dr. David Rabin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates150 N Park Trl Ste B, Stockbridge, GA 30281 Directions (770) 507-0909
Conyers1501 Milstead Rd NE Ste 120, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (678) 745-3033
Cancer Treatment Centers of America, Atlanta600 Celebrate Life Pkwy, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (877) 387-4394Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Rabin was very efficient and thorough in his exam.
About Dr. David Rabin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Rabin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rabin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rabin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rabin has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Duodenitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabin. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.