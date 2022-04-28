Overview

Dr. David Rabin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Stockbridge, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine/Montefiore Medical Center and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.



Dr. Rabin works at Atlanta Gastroenterology Associates in Stockbridge, GA with other offices in Conyers, GA and Newnan, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Dysphagia and Duodenitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.