Dr. David Rabinovici, MD

Neurology
3.3 (23)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Rabinovici, MD

Dr. David Rabinovici, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.

Dr. Rabinovici works at NY Neurology Associates in New York, NY with other offices in Oceanside, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rabinovici's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Financial District/Downtown
    30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4933
  2. 2
    New York Neurology Associates PC
    1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4932
    Monday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Gramercy Park
    7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 352-8100
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
  4. 4
    Upper Westside
    101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 847-4971
  5. 5
    Robert Lanter DO PC
    2965 Long Beach Rd Ste 200, Oceanside, NY 11572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 766-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Vertigo
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Anosmia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Neurological Testing Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rathke's Cleft Cyst Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Healthfirst
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 17, 2020
    Dr. Rabinovici was excellent with a great staff. He tries his best to get to the root of yr problem, I goind him to be of high intelligence, and aggressive in his testing. He is exactly what I was looking for
    tara tucker — Sep 17, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Rabinovici, MD
    About Dr. David Rabinovici, MD

    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1609890599
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Rabinovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rabinovici has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rabinovici has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rabinovici has seen patients for Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rabinovici on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Rabinovici. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rabinovici.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rabinovici, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rabinovici appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

