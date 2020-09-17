Dr. David Rabinovici, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rabinovici is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rabinovici, MD
Overview of Dr. David Rabinovici, MD
Dr. David Rabinovici, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.
Dr. Rabinovici works at
Dr. Rabinovici's Office Locations
1
Financial District/Downtown30 Broad St, New York, NY 10004 Directions (212) 847-4933
2
New York Neurology Associates PC1035 Park Ave, New York, NY 10028 Directions (212) 847-4932Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
3
Gramercy Park7 Gramercy Park W, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 352-8100Monday8:00am - 8:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pm
4
Upper Westside101 Central Park W, New York, NY 10023 Directions (212) 847-4971
5
Robert Lanter DO PC2965 Long Beach Rd Ste 200, Oceanside, NY 11572 Directions (516) 766-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- MagnaCare
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rabinovici was excellent with a great staff. He tries his best to get to the root of yr problem, I goind him to be of high intelligence, and aggressive in his testing. He is exactly what I was looking for
About Dr. David Rabinovici, MD
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Brookdale University Hospital Med Center
- Universidad Autonoma De Guadalajara, Facultad De Medicina
Dr. Rabinovici works at
