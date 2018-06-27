Dr. David Ralph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ralph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ralph, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ralph, MD
Dr. David Ralph, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STANFORD UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Ralph's Office Locations
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Clinic at UW Medical Center - Montlake1959 Ne Pacific St, Seattle, WA 98195 DirectionsThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah1959 NE Pacific 3 Fl St Rm Sp-31, Seattle, WA 98195 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
One of the best doctors I have ever had.
About Dr. David Ralph, MD
- Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1447335260
Education & Certifications
- University Of Washington Hospitals
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- STANFORD UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ralph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ralph using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Ralph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralph has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ralph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ralph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ralph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ralph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ralph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.