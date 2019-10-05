Dr. David Ramsay IV, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsay IV is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramsay IV, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. David Ramsay IV, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Thomasville, NC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center, Novant Health Medical Park Hospital and Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center.
Digestive Health Specialists, P.A. - Thomasville137 Mount Calvary Rd Ste A, Thomasville, NC 27360 Directions (336) 768-6211Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Ramsay and his staff are awesome. The billing staff explains what is being paid for at the visit. The PA is always making certain I understand everything. Dr Ramsay pulls it all together very well restating what we are doing, how we keep me healthy and it makes me feel very well cared for.
- George Washington U Med Ctr
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Wake Forest Un
Dr. Ramsay IV has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsay IV has seen patients for Gastrointestinal Bleeding, Dysphagia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsay IV on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
