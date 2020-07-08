See All Neurosurgeons in Sherman, TX
Dr. David Ramsey, MD

Neurosurgery
3.0 (12)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. David Ramsey, MD

Dr. David Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Ramsey works at The Neurologic And Spine Institute in Sherman, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Michael Hilz MD PA Urology
    600 E Taylor St Ste 3008, Sherman, TX 75090 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 893-6166

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
  • Texoma Medical Center
  • Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Pathological Spine Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylolisthesis
Pathological Spine Fracture

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adult Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Arthritis of the Spine Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Occult Spinal Dysraphism Chevron Icon
Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament of the Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Spine Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoporotic Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 08, 2020
    I love Dr Ramsey. He doesn’t do surgery if there are other options. I had a nerve pinched in my back. Medicine has solved my problems. He is very easy to talk to and understand. Never feel rushed. He always is willing to answer questions. Never a long wait after appointment time. I have found all of his staff to be very friendly and nice. I highly recommend him.
    — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. David Ramsey, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English
    • 1588625263
    Education & Certifications

    • University Hospital Of Arkansas
    • University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
    • Texas Technical University
    • Texas A&M University / Main Campus
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ramsey works at The Neurologic And Spine Institute in Sherman, TX. View the full address on Dr. Ramsey’s profile.

    Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ramsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ramsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

