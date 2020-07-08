Dr. David Ramsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramsey, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ramsey, MD
Dr. David Ramsey, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman, Texoma Medical Center and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey's Office Locations
Michael Hilz MD PA Urology600 E Taylor St Ste 3008, Sherman, TX 75090 Directions (903) 893-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Texoma Medical Center
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I love Dr Ramsey. He doesn’t do surgery if there are other options. I had a nerve pinched in my back. Medicine has solved my problems. He is very easy to talk to and understand. Never feel rushed. He always is willing to answer questions. Never a long wait after appointment time. I have found all of his staff to be very friendly and nice. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. David Ramsey, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1588625263
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Arkansas
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Texas Technical University
- Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ramsey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramsey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ramsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ramsey works at
Dr. Ramsey has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Spondylolisthesis and Pathological Spine Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ramsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramsey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramsey.
