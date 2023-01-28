Dr. David Ramski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ramski, MD
Dr. David Ramski, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bethlehem, PA.
St. Luke's Hospital801 Ostrum St, Bethlehem, PA 18015 Directions (484) 526-1735
St. Luke's Orthopedic Care - Stroudsburg200 St Lukes Ln, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 Directions (484) 526-1735Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital Monroe
- St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus
- St. Luke’s Anderson Campus
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
I met with Dr. Ramski with a left hip issue. Upon examination of my x-rays, he said I needed a full hip replacement. He was very easy to speak with and explained the procedure and possible risks with me. I was in so much pain from this hip that it affected my sleep. I had an anterior hip replacement approximately 1month later. The surgery was successful and my recovery time went well. I would highly recommend Dr. Ramski to anyone needing hip replacement. This man knows what he is doing, and he has a calm and friendly demeanor. He literally changed my life.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1528474061
Dr. Ramski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ramski accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ramski. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ramski.
