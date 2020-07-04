See All Radiation Oncologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. David Randolph, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. David Randolph, MD

Radiation Oncology
4.8 (12)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview

Dr. David Randolph, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital and Southside Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Randolph works at Bon Secours Southside Cancer Center in North Chesterfield, VA with other offices in Montross, VA and Petersburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    CJW Medical Center
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 483-5164
  2. 2
    Radiation Oncology Specialists of Central Virginia
    15394 Kings Hwy, Montross, VA 22520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 374-3200
  3. 3
    Southside Regional Medical Center
    210 Medical Park Blvd Ste 100, Petersburg, VA 23805 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 765-5850

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Southside Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Arthritis of the Elbow

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Arthritis of the Neck Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Radiation Treatment Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Optima Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network
    • Virginia Premier

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Randolph?

    Jul 04, 2020
    My experience with Dr. David Randolph Sr was wonderful. His knowledge, understanding and compassion at a time when you're feeling so scared about the future put me immediately at ease. I knew I was in good hands from our first meeting. My treatment was successful, and I thank him for his part in that from the bottom of my heart. Don't hesitate to choose Dr. Randolph as your radiation oncologist. His staff is super organized, and they get you through your daily treatments without fuss. My thanks to all who cared for me at Sarah Cannon from February through March, 2020.
    Donna Rizzuti — Jul 04, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. David Randolph, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Randolph, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Randolph to family and friends

    Dr. Randolph's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Randolph

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Randolph, MD.

    About Dr. David Randolph, MD

    Specialties
    • Radiation Oncology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1447216866
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Virginia Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • U VA
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • E VA MED SCH OF M C OF HAMPTON RDS
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Radiation Oncology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. David Randolph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Randolph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Randolph has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Arthritis of the Elbow, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Randolph on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Randolph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Randolph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. David Randolph, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.