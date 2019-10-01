Dr. David Ranz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ranz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Ranz, MD
Overview of Dr. David Ranz, MD
Dr. David Ranz, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Murfreesboro, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Ranz works at
Dr. Ranz's Office Locations
-
1
Stones River Eye Center171 Heritage Park Dr, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Directions (615) 896-2551
-
2
Office3601 21st Ave S, Nashville, TN 37232 Directions (615) 322-3000
- 3 719 Thompson Ln Ste 30330, Nashville, TN 37204 Directions (615) 322-3000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ranz?
Professional, kind and friendly staff
About Dr. David Ranz, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1780689141
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ranz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ranz accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ranz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ranz works at
Dr. Ranz has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Corneal Abrasion or Laceration and Stye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ranz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ranz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ranz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ranz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ranz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.