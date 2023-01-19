Dr. David Rapaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. David Rapaport, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. David Rapaport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Locations
David P. Rapaport, MD, FACS & Coolspa (Flatiron)103 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 249-4990
Dr. David P. Rapaport & Coolspa – Upper East Side905 5th Ave Ste 1C, New York, NY 10021 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I recently saw Dr. Rapaport for wrinkles on my face. I couldn't be more pleased. My skin is smooth & wrinkle free. I am so happy. He is professional & has excellent bedside manor. He is knowledgeable & has a great aesthetic eye.
About Dr. David Rapaport, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
- 1134271521
Education & Certifications
- University of South Florida / College of Medicine
- New York University Medical Center Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
- Beth Israel Hosp Boston-Harvard Med Sch
- Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rapaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rapaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rapaport speaks French, Hebrew and Yiddish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaport.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.