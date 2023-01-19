See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. David Rapaport, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. David Rapaport, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.8 (37)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. David Rapaport, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with University of South Florida / College of Medicine

Dr. Rapaport works at David P Rapaport, MD, FACS in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    David P. Rapaport, MD, FACS & Coolspa (Flatiron)
    103 5th Ave Fl 3, New York, NY 10003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 249-4990
  2. 2
    Dr. David P. Rapaport & Coolspa – Upper East Side
    905 5th Ave Ste 1C, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Aging Face
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Aging Face Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
BodyTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat BodyTite
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
FaceTite Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat FaceTite
Fractora Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fractora
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hair Transplants Chevron Icon
Injection Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Juvederm Ultra Plus  Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Premature Aging Chevron Icon
Primary Hyperhidrosis Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane Defyne Chevron Icon
Restylane Lyft Chevron Icon
Restylane Refyne Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Sun-Damaged Skin Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 37 ratings
Patient Ratings (37)
5 Star
(25)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(10)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Rapaport?

Jan 19, 2023
I recently saw Dr. Rapaport for wrinkles on my face. I couldn't be more pleased. My skin is smooth & wrinkle free. I am so happy. He is professional & has excellent bedside manor. He is knowledgeable & has a great aesthetic eye.
Morgan — Jan 19, 2023
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. David Rapaport, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. David Rapaport, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Rapaport to family and friends

Dr. Rapaport's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Rapaport

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. David Rapaport, MD.

About Dr. David Rapaport, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, French, Hebrew and Yiddish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1134271521
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
Fellowship
Residency
  • New York University Medical Center Institute Of Reconstructive Plastic Surgery
Residency
Internship
  • Beth Israel Hosp Boston-Harvard Med Sch
Internship
Undergraduate School
  • Tel Aviv University / Sackler Faculty of Medicine
Undergraduate School

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. David Rapaport, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rapaport is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Rapaport has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Rapaport has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Rapaport works at David P Rapaport, MD, FACS in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Rapaport’s profile.

37 patients have reviewed Dr. Rapaport. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rapaport.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rapaport, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rapaport appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. David Rapaport, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.