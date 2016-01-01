Overview of Dr. David Raphael, MD

Dr. David Raphael, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Martinez, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from HOWARD UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF ARTS AND SCIENCES / MUSIC DEPARTMENT and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Raphael works at Contra Costa Regional Medical Center in Martinez, CA with other offices in San Pablo, CA and Pittsburg, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.